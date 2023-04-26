FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than one dozen people belonging to Fayetteville’s homeless community are searching for new homes. This comes as the city gets ready to evict them from tent encampments.

Back in November, Fayetteville’s mayor and City Council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together when there is shelter space available.

The City of Fayetteville said these tent cities are high-risk due to drug usage and unsanitary living.

Driving on nearby highways such as Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway, several Fayetteville residents told CBS 17 it’s an eyesore.

“We are trying to manage all the homelessness issues the best that we can with the resources available to us,” Loren Bymer, the Marketing & Communications Director for the City of Fayetteville, said.

Meanwhile, Jen has been living on the streets of Fayetteville for several months.

“Once you get sick out here it’s kind of hard to get well because you don’t have the amenities of a home,” she said.

Jen is a diabetic who uses a cane to walk, after developing wounds on her leg, while living in a tent. She ended up on the corner of Gillespie Street and MLK Freeway after not being able to keep up with the cost-of-living while on Social Security Disability. Now she’s among the people the city is evicting out of tents.

“Basically, going to have to move what we can on our backs,” Jen said.

The City of Fayetteville is giving Fayetteville Urban Ministries $115,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act for a short-term solution.

“They are going to give us a voucher for 21 days in a hotel,” Jen said.

But only if they participate in a program with Cumberland Health Net/Coordinated Entry to find long-term housing.

It’s a non-profit referral organization that connects the homeless community to organizations with resources and services. The organization told CBS 17 there’s already a waiting list of people for long-term homes.

“We will have to work through that on a case-by-case basis,” Bymer said.

While some people are just down on their luck in these encampments, others face mental illness or are sex offenders, CBS 17 learned.

“We’ve been engaging these people for several months ahead of this to make sure they are aware resources are lined up and they have the ability to participate in these programs to assist them with what they need,” Bymer said.

The city said people in the tents have until May 3 to move or they will receive a ticket from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is also sending contractors to get rid of what’s left at the encampments near MLK Freeway.

Meanwhile, Fayetteville leaders said they are planning to clear multiple homeless encampments in the coming months including Person Street, Grove Street and in Festival Park area.

Finally, Cumberland County Commissioners are still in the process of trying to figure out where to build a homeless shelter.