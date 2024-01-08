FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville is considering regulating smoke and vape shops.

Councilman D.J. Haire proposed the idea to study vape shop zoning regulations. He wants to prevent the smoke shops from opening near schools, churches and low-income neighborhoods.

“It’s left up to us as public officials to do what we can to protect communities, also protect our commercial districts, our professional districts,” Haire said.

“My thing at first was about so many shops popping up in some of the lower economic type neighborhoods,” the councilman also said.

Since then, Haire said he has learned leaders at Cumberland County Schools voiced concerns about vape shops near the schools. This is as schools battle the growing student vaping problem on campuses.

“Just how do we go about protecting the health and well-being own kids,” Councilman Haire said.

Cumberland County is considering a zoning ordinance modeled after Wake County. It would ban new tobacco and hemp shops from opening within 1,000 feet of schools.

The Fayetteville City Council has instructed staffers to research those measures and return to the city council at a later meeting.