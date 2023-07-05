FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville has become one of the first cities in North Carolina to reinstate transit bus fares. Cities across the state suspended them during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money from the American Rescue Plan Act and Fayetteville City General Funds kept the Fayetteville Area System Transit, better known as FAST, moving during the pandemic, at no fee to riders. With those funds drying up and Cumberland County changing the way it distributes tax dollars to Fayetteville, the city is once again charging bus fares as of July 1.

“Everybody can’t come up with $3 every day to pay a bus fee,” Alexis Cason, a FAST rider said.

“I know you can’t expect everything free in life. So, I guess you got to do what you got to do,” another FAST rider said.

According to the City of Fayetteville, FAST is on track to reach two million riders by the end of 2023. These buses are the link between Fayetteville’s homeless community and food pantries. Joseph Wheeler told CBS 17 that FAST is his only source of transportation and it’s only one option if he can’t afford a bus pass.

“Well, that’s when you realize this Can-Do City is a walking city,” Wheeler said.

Fayetteville Marketing and Communications Director Loren Bymer sent CBS 17 the following statement:

“The City of Fayetteville reinstated fares for the Fayetteville Area System of transit to the ‘pre-COVID’ rate on July 1stand has only received positive feedback from customers concerning this decision. The rate was postponed due to COVID and to ensure we take all potential passengers into consideration during this reinstatement, the decision was made to return to the ‘pre-COVID’ rate which was last adjusted in April 2013. Additionally, there are discounts available for those who qualify.”

An adult passenger can expect to pay $1.25 per ride, but rates vary for youth and passengers qualifying for discounts. FAST is offering discounts to riders including 5-Day Discount, 30-Day Discount, Youth, Summer Fun Passes, veterans and seniors.

