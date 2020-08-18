City of Fayetteville to host Race in America virtual town hall Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations will host a live virtual town hall Tuesday.

The public is invited to join this virtual event which will be on Zoom and begins at 6 p.m.

The town hall will discuss a variety of topics including, but not limited to, current events, racial tensions, government policy questions, human relations efforts, and civil rights.

Some of the panelists who will be participating in tonight’s town hall are Fayetteville’s Mayor Mitch Colvin, and the president of the National Association for Black Law Enforcement Executives, Lynda Williams.

People who would like to ask questions can do so during the Zoom chat.

Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Director Dr. Anthony Wade is hosting the event. Human Relations Commission Vice-Chair Eric Olson will moderate the conversation.

