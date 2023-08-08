FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – In two weeks, Fayetteville will open a new day resource center for the homeless community. The nearly $7 million facility will serve as a one-stop shop for people at-risk and currently experiencing homelessness.

The center on South King Street will put all the resources available to Fayetteville’s homeless population under one roof.

“The need for the center is to be able to create a space where our unhoused community has resources right at their fingertips,” Councilwoman Shakeyla Ingram, Fayetteville District 2 said.

Cumberland HealthNet will operate the facility and will assist with Coordinated Entry into the Homeless System of Services. The unhoused community will be about to do laundry and shower at the facility. There is office space for social workers and case managers. There are exam rooms in the building for preventative and minor medical/dental treatment by medical professionals. There is space to serve daily hot meals and a meditation room inside. The center will double as an emergency shelter when needed.

“Because at the end of the day we want equity for our people,” Councilwoman Ingram said.

“After listening to the community and their desire to establish a long-term plan to address homelessness, the City Council approved to fund and construct a day resource center,” Douglas Hewett, Fayetteville City Manager said.

The $6.99 million project was completely funded through grants from Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery via the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, American Rescue Plan Act and State Capital Infrastructure Grants.

The City of Fayetteville recently allocated more than $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to place people living in tent encampments into motels. City leaders were hoping Cumberland County Commissioners would use earmarked funds to build a shelter. Meanwhile, the county said it’s still searching for property to build a shelter.

“We would have loved for the county to have been able to act on a homeless shelter a lot quicker. However, at the end of the day, a need is a need,” Ingram said.

It has pushed the city to invest in an old motel on Eastern Boulevard. On Monday night, Fayetteville City Council approved turning it into transitional housing for more than 130 people. Ingram said taxpayers should start seeing progress on this project within the next 12 to 18 months. She said this is to help people get back on their feet and become productive citizens once again.

City leaders said it’s going to take a collaborative effort from the entire community, including the Cumberland County Commissioners, Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and citizens to solve this homelessness.

The new day resource center is set to open in two weeks.

It’s expected to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.