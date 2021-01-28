City of Fayetteville to re-install anti-racism mural to the tune of a few thousand dollars

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mistake by Fayetteville leaders is costing the city’s taxpayers money.

In response to the Black Lives Matter movement that sparked protests and camp-outs around the Market House last year, the Fayetteville City Council voted Wednesday to install a temporary mural around it that said “Black Lives Do Matter” and “End Racism Now.”

It was discussed in several public meetings before it was installed in June, but people were caught off guard when it was removed earlier this month without advanced notice.

“I definitely think the sensitivity was not taken into consideration once it was removed,” said community activist Myah Warren.

“Incredible bad timing, but certainly was not anything egregious or intentional,” said Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin during a city council meeting. “I personally would like to apologize; we make mistakes. I have to own up to it.”

The city said it cost $5,250 to install the mural and $4,950 to remove it. They don’t have an exact number on how much it will cost to replace it.

The city is once again partnering with Cool Spring Downtown District to collect bids from artists to reinstall the same mural as soon as possible. Councilman Johnny Dawkins expects it to cost between $3,000 to $4,000 to reinstall.

“I’m a Republican, and I don’t like spending money … but this is a situation where we’ve got to keep our community together as much as we can,” Dawkins said. “We are doing that, and we are going to find a permanent solution.”

Dawkins said he has had a handful of people reach out to him after last night’s meeting, complaining about voting to spend more money on this.

“My response is, well, it was a mistake to take it up without communicating completely to everyone — council members and our citizens,” Dawkins said. “We made a mistake and we have to pay for it. I don’t want us making that mistake again.”

The new mural is set to be up for six months, with more of an advanced notice given when it’s time to come down.

Council members are looking at options to put up a permanent social justice plaza near downtown, which is something that Dawkins and Warren support.

“I just need something permanently to be put down, and it needs to say that black lives matter,” Warren said.

The council is also looking at either moving the Market House, or re-purposing it.

Last night they voted against demolishing it, and against sending the issue to a public referendum at this time.