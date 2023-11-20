FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville wants to use a grant to give doorbell cameras to seniors living in high-crime areas. This is part of a bigger plan to target crime concerns across the city, by putting crime prevention back into the hands of the people.

Fayetteville wants to use part of its Community Safety Micro-Grant on doorbell cameras for high-crime zip codes.

“One of those ways we feel that we can prevent crime is by offering the doorbell video camera,” Alex Baker, Community Relations Manager for City of Fayetteville’s Economic and Community Development said.

Shootings and even car break-ins have all recently been caught on doorbell cameras across North Carolina. The little devices are quickly becoming the eyes and ears for police, while making homeowners feel safer.

Community and faith-based groups can apply to receive a portion of the $50,000 grant. The money either must be used to purchase cameras for the community or go towards some other type of crime deterrent initiative, such as youth mentorship or after-school programs.

“But there has been a desire to help ensure the safety of people who are seniors in those low to moderate-income communities,” Baker said.

The city started the grant program in 2022. This is the last phase of the $250,000 total the city invested in the Community Safety Micro-Grant.

Application deadline is Nov. 30. Organizations and groups can click here to apply and find out more information.