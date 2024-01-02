FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – While the Fayetteville Police Department works to tackle gun violence, the homicide numbers keep rising.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden said the numbers have steadily increased since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Braden, police saw 49 homicides in the City of Fayetteville in 2023. Right now, two additional cases are pending autopsy results to be classified. This is compared to a total of 44 homicides in 2022.

“There are community issues at hand. How do we teach people to better handle conflict?” Chief Braden said.

The chief said more people are turning to guns to solve social conflict.

“It’s not the random acts of violence that are leading to the homicide numbers. It’s reoccurring incidents between groups and individuals,” Braden said.

Braden said it’s a challenge for officers to get information about crimes or potential crimes from citizens.

“People are limiting a lot of the information that they provide to the police,” Braden said.

It has forced Fayetteville Police to rely on technology, including license plate readers to solve cases.

February will be one year since Braden took over as chief. Under his administration, Fayetteville Police launched several community outreach programs in high crime areas. However, the chief said it’s going to take effort from the community.

“We are focusing our programs and the things we are trying to do as a police department to help deter those things in those areas. You know I think it’s just going to have to take seed in that community and say enough is enough and participate in those programs and actively get involved,” the chief said.

Detectives with Fayetteville Police Department solved 92.5% of the homicide cases in 2023. That number is better than the national average.