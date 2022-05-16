SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is wanted on four charges for the killing of a Raeford man and a Fayetteville woman early Monday morning, according to Fayetteville police.

Rhaim Mosies Santiago, 29, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, a news release from Fayetteville police said.

Santiago is still on the run after the murders of Marchellous Latrel Braddy, 33, of Raeford, and Nakea Latasha Brooks, 27, of Fayetteville just after midnight Monday, police said.

He was last seen in the Selma area, police said.

Santiago is considered armed and dangerous, the news release said.

Braddy was found unresponsive in his home along the 5700 block of Aftonshire Drive and Brooks was found dead in his yard.

Family told CBS 17 Brooks was two months pregnant and Braddy was the father.

Police quickly ruled the shooting was not a murder-suicide and not random.

However, the department did not say what led to the determination of Santiago as the suspect or what led to the charges before an arrest.

Additionally, on Monday evening, a Toyota Camry linked to the deaths was found on Blount Street in Smithfield in Johnston County, according to police. The car was towed back to Fayetteville for homicide detectives to check for evidence, Fayetteville police said.