Clerk knocked unconscious during Fayetteville Dollar General robbery, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief in bedroom slippers along with an accomplice assaulted a clerk during a robbery of a Dollar General in Fayetteville Thursday evening, police say.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General at 2010 Strickland Bridge Rd., according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the business, stole items, and assaulted the clerk when she confronted him,” a news release from Fayetteville police said.

The clerk was knocked unconscious during the assault and the suspects fled.

Police said the two suspects drove away in a silver or gray Nissan Altima with stock rims.

The clerk was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police relased photos of two men along with an image of the getaway car.

The first was described by police as weighing about 180 pounds, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, white jogger pants with dark stripes down the legs, and black bedroom slippers.

The second suspect, who drove the getaway car, was wearing a hooded jacket, s white shirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the assault and theft is asked to contact Detective Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).