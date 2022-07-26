FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Incumbent Mayor Mitch Colvin appeared to easily cruise to reelection Tuesday as Fayetteville’s mayor, heading for a third term.

With all 59 precincts reporting, Colvin had 9,253 votes with 62.74 percent of the overall vote opposed to Freddie de la Cruz’s 5,452 votes at 36.97 percent.

The nine city council districts were also up for grabs in Tuesday’s election. So far, the closest district vote came down to six votes in District 3.

Incumbent Mario (Be) Benavente edged out Antonio B. Jones 1,012 to 1,006 (49.90-49.61 percent) as the district also saw 10 write-in ballots after all nine precincts reported.

With all five precincts reporting in District 1, incumbent Kathy Keefe Jensen had 807 votes or 51.8 percent defeating Alex Rodriguez with 561 votes and 36.01 percent.

Incumbent Shakeyla Ingram defeated Tyrone A. Williams in District 2, taking 48.45 percent of the vote with all 19 precincts reported. Williams finished with 42.24 percent.

In District 4, incumbent D.J. Haire ran away with the race, taking 83.24 percent, or 1,232 votes, opposed to Thomas C. Greene’s 237 votes (16.01 percent) after all 10 precincts reported.

As for District 5, incumbent Johnny Dawkins took 68.20 percent, or 1,643 votes, compared to Frederick G. LaChance III’s 31.13 percent, or 750 votes after all 14 precincts reported.

Additionally, District 6 has a new City Councilman in general as Derrick Thompson won after current Councilman Chris Davis did not run for reelection and instead ran for state House District 45.

Thompson secured 60.62 percent of the vote with 962 total, defeating Peter Pappas, who finished with 39 percent flat, and 619 votes.

District 9 was the only other race with all precincts reporting.

With the 11 precincts in, incumbent Yvonne Y. Kinston had 804 votes or 46.77 percent against Deno Hondros who had 911 votes or 53 percent, according to unofficial results. She is the only incumbent who looks to have lost Tuesday.

CBS 17 will continue updating this article as more results come in.