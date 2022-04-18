FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a proposal on the table to bring a Black history museum to Downtown Fayetteville.

The owner of a parking lot on Person Street wants to build a public and private funded African American museum.

The museum would focus on the deep and rich history of African Americans in Fayetteville.

“It’s intended at this point, if the community wishes for this to be, that it will be a best-in-class museum; that it will also have ongoing performances; [and] that it will be a must-see attraction,” Bill Cassell, Project Coordinator for The Learning Together Company said.

WNCN photo/Justin Moore

Cassell is one of the project coordinators pitching the idea to the Fayetteville City Council and Cumberland County Commissioners. They’re requesting $895,000 from the city and Cumberland County.

Those funds would cover the design of the facility, a community engagement team, and a team of Fayetteville State University professors gathering stories of African Americans in Fayetteville.

Sir David Adjaye is tapped for this project. He’s most notable for his work on the national museum of African American history and culture in Washington D.C.

The proposed museum will be up for discussion Monday among the Cumberland County Commissioners.