Community rallies to find kidney match for Fayetteville detective

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are rallying around one of their own – a policeman and dad desperately in need of a kidney.

Father of two Patrick Gaines, 46, has served our country for decades — first as a soldier, now as a Fayetteville police detective.

“Maybe what I did being in the military, being a cop, helping everybody else, maybe now something might come around for me,” Gaines said.

Gaines was diagnosed in April with end-stage five kidney failure.

“It’s kind of a lot to take in at one time,” Gaines said. “I knew I needed to do dialysis if I wanted to stay alive.”

His wife Marsha helps him with home dialysis four times a week for more than three hours.

“We had to do whatever we had to do so he can be here with us, I couldn’t imagine my life without him,” Marsha Gaines said.

After months of waiting, Gaines is officially on the kidney transplant list at UNC Medical Center.

Since sharing their story on social media, they’re getting a big response from strangers willing to see if they’re a match.

“It is pretty amazing that all these people want to help me that I don’t even know,” Patrick Gaines said. “If they can’t help me, then they can help somebody else possibly.”

“We are going to get that kidney, that’s going to be our Christmas miracle,” Marsha Gaines said.

If you’d like to learn more about the transplant program at UNC, call 984-974-7568 or email amy.woodard@unchealth.unc.edu.