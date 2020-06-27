Confederate statue in Fayetteville is removed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A privately-owned Confederate statue in Fayetteville was taken down by its owners Saturday, officials said.

The monument was at the intersection of Morganton Road and Dobbins Avenue in the Haymount section of Fayetteville.

Saturday, the owners of the monument placed the monument in storage, according to a news release from the city of Fayetteville.

“The privately-owned 1902 Confederate Monument of Fayetteville was relocated today by its owners,” the news release said.

The monument, which originally cost $2,200, was installed on May 10, 1902, according to Commemorative Landscapes of North Carolina.

The J. E. B. Stuart Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was responsible for the installation, the Commemorative Landscapes website says.

The statue was moved in 2002 to face north — which placed it facing a park, according to Commemorative Landscapes of North Carolina.

