​FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Piedmont Natural Gas crews are working to repair a ruptured gas line at Bragg Boulevard and Bargin Street in Fayetteville.

A 12-inch gas main was hit by a contractor and a state hazardous material team has been requested at the scene.

Bragg Boulevard from Swain Street to Sycamore Dairy Road and Sycamore Dairy Road from Bragg Boulevard to Legend Avenue are closed because of the leak.

Evacuations of the area are underway. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone needing transportation from the area is asked to go to the Omni Plaza parking lot, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.