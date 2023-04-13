FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, members of Fayetteville City Council signed their names on the last steel beam before it was lifted into place on a future senior center.

Senior Center East is part of a $35 million parks and recreation referendum passed in 2016.

The $9.2 million state-of-the-art center will include a kitchen, warm-water pool, library, fitness and exercise room, two racquetball courts, a multi-purpose room, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, locker rooms, billiards room, and card room.

The facility will be in the Murchison Road corridor.

Fayetteville’s District 4 City Councilman D.J. Haire grew up across the street.

“Wow! I think my parents would be proud of what’s going on over here,” Haire said.

Senior Center East is being built in a historically black neighborhood filled with retired teachers, engineers, and business owners.

“You want them to feel like they can go out and take part in the amenities because we designed something especially for them,” District 2 Councilwoman Shakeyla Ingram said.

Over the years, the Murchison Road corridor has seen its share of crime. City leaders are changing the narrative of the community.

“This is just a part of the growth that’s taking place. The businesses that we are helping,” Haire said.

There are businesses moving in, Fayetteville State University is expanding, and even a massive tennis center is being built by the center nearby.

City leaders say they are working to add new homes to the community as well.

“The Lord’s will if everything goes right with the Murchison Road Choice Program new housing,” Haire said.

The new Senior Center East is set to open in early fall.