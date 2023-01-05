RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction on the giant Amazon Fulfillment center in Fayetteville, near Fort Bragg, has wrapped ahead of schedule.

The Fayetteville facility will hire at least 500 employees with a starting pay of $15 an hour.

Amazon told CBS 17 the center is on track to open this year, despite Wednesday’s announcement regarding 18,000 layoffs with the company worldwide.

There were some concerns about the future of the 1.3 million square foot Amazon facility coming to Fayetteville following recent layoffs.

“We see no reason why anything has changed. And what I do know is the company would tell us if it does,” Robert Van Geons, CEO and President of Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation said.

Plans have changed for a proposed Costco, however, which would have been directly behind the Amazon Center. The retailer is no longer in negotiations.

CBS 17 reached out to Costco Corporate Office in Washington to find out the reason.

“Management has no comment at this time,” a Costco spokesperson responded.

“Whether it’s today or tomorrow, we are optimistic they are going to be here at some day,” Van Geons said.

As for the Fayetteville Amazon facility, still no concrete date has been set for opening. Despite rumors, Amazon told CBS17 it has not started the hiring process for that facility on Bragg Boulevard.