FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County is once again opening its cooling stations this summer as the heat index this week is expected to reach triple digits.

The National Weather Service Raleigh predicts high heat and humidity for the entire week of Aug. 1-5. The heat index is expected to be at least 100 degrees beginning on Monday.

Cumberland County is offering multiple locations for any resident in need of a cool-off.

Department of Social Services – 1225 Ramsey St.

The auxiliary lobby is open as a cooling station from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lobby is on the first floor waiting area by the reception desk. Masks or face coverings are optional. However, mask wearing, and social distancing are encouraged.

Cumberland County Department of Public Health, first-floor lobby – 1235 Ramsey St.

This location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Anyone entering the Health Department is required to wear a mask and receive a temperature scan. Masks will be provided to anyone who does not have one.

Cumberland County Public Libraries – All 8 locations

All public libraries across the county are open as cooling stations.

Libraries are open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Headquarters Library at 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville, along with Cliffdale, North Regional, and Hope Mills branches are also open Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m. To find your local library, click here.

Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation Centers – All 18 locations

All of these centers are open to the public, year-round, during normal operating hours and can be used by residents seeking relief from the heat. Recreation center locations, hours, contacts and programming schedules are posted here.