FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police announced Monday they have seized more than a dozen vehicles involved in felony chases in the last month.

The vehicles seized in recent weeks are worth more than $500,000, according to Fayetteville officer James McLeod, who is with the traffic unit.

In a video released Monday, McLeod reminded drivers that police are able to seize cars.

“The act of felony fleeing to elude is a very serious offense,” McLeod said. “You put the lives of everyone on the road — the entire motoring public — in danger when you decide to flee.”

The police video showed several luxury cars — including a Mercedes SUV and two Audi sedans — now confiscated by police. The video also showed tow trucks taking cars from their owners.

Photo from Fayetteville police

“After the paperwork is complete, you lose every right to your vehicle and your vehicle belongs to the state,” McLeod said.

A state law, called “Run and You’re Done,” was passed in 2011 that allows the seizure of vehicles involved in felony speeding to elude chases.

“It is much smarter to just pull over,” McLeod said. “If you run, you’re done.”

McLeod said the cars would be sold at an auction. Fayetteville police later said Edward Martin and Associates near Linden handles their auctions.