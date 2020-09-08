Coroner: Fayetteville man drowns in Myrtle Beach

Cumberland County News

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man drowned in Myrtle Beach Sunday, according to Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

According to Dontell, Watonia Owens, 43, of Fayetteville, drowned after going underwater in the area of 14th Ave. North.

Owens was pulled from the water and taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died.

The cause of death has been ruled drowning.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar