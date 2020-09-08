Coroner: Fayetteville man drowns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man drowned in Myrtle Beach Sunday, according to Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.
According to Dontell, Watonia Owens, 43, of Fayetteville, drowned after going underwater in the area of 14th Ave. North.
Owens was pulled from the water and taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died.
The cause of death has been ruled drowning.
