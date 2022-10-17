FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Costco is considering opening a new location in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg. Preliminary plans submitted to Cumberland County indicate the store would be next to All American Way and Interstate 295.

The area under consideration is a location that’s becoming prime property. Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation told CBS 17 that over the last 8 months, $12 billion worth of companies considered locating in Fayetteville.

Amazon will open a 1.3 million square foot distribution center next year, near the possible Costco location. It’s expected to employ 5,000 people. According to the economic development corporation, Amazon will also open a smaller facility in Fayetteville next month.

Many industries are seeking property along I-295 in Fayetteville and Cumberland County. The highway connects Fayetteville to Interstate 95 — a key highway along the East Coast.

“I think the power of a local interstate loop cannot be underestimated. It’s kind of like getting new oceanfront property, there is not a lot of it and it’s something that’s in high demand,” said Robert Van Geons, president and CEO of Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation.

Developers say the problem industries are running into is not being able to find available property on which to build along I-295. Some properties are privately owned, used for agriculture, or lack basic infrastructure — including water and gas.

Plans for the Costco in Fayetteville are under review.