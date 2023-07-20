FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Six years in the making, it’s a way of life for Kimberly Lee.

Her home’s water supply comes from a well. But she says her family only uses it to bathe and wash their clothes and dishes.

“We don’t drink the water here, we buy our own water. I don’t give it to my dogs either. I’ve had several die from tumors,” she said.

Lee lives less than a mile away from the Chemours plant in Cumberland County. While some other wells in the vicinity tested positive several years ago for forever chemicals, or PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances), her well did not. Lee said she won’t drink the water any more than she’ll eat the fish.

“I wouldn’t eat a fish out of that Cape Fear River for nothing. It’s just not safe,” said Lee.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is recommending limits on consumption of certain fish from the middle and lower Cape Fear River after fish tissue tested positive for forever chemicals. Those chemicals are used in agriculture and to make things like firefighter foam and non-stick cookware. “It’s happening all over the country. They’ve got plants everywhere and it’s the same situation. They are contaminating our rivers,” Lee said.

A recent study by the U.S. Geological Survey estimates 45 percent of U.S. tap water contains at least one forever chemical. Municipalities may be able to filter and test their water. But for folks who have well water, the economic burden to test is often up to them.

UNC associate professor Frank Leibfarth is the co-director of the NC Pure Project. Leibfarth said about a third of North Carolina homes rely on wells, “then it is up to individual homeowners right to be able to afford and to have the knowledge to even implement solutions for chemicals like this.”

The cost for a certified lab to test a well for PFAS usually runs between $300 and $600 and may require follow-up testing. NCDHHS provides a list of certified labs.

“And so, there’s a significant economic and public health issue around private wells because those private well owners don’t have the resources and often don’t have, you know knowledge on how important it is to test and how important it is to address these contaminants,” said Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, RTI Sr. environmental health scientist.

RTI International is based at Research Triangle Park and studies PFAS contamination. If a well tests positive for forever chemicals that could mean a filtration system is needed — which is not cheap. It may come down to asking what makes more financial sense.

“So, it poses that question of whether if you’re concerned about PFAS you should spend your money on a water filter that would remove PFAS versus testing, or whether you have the funds to do that testing plus potentially add a filter,” said Crystal Lee Pow Jackson, RTI research toxicologist

If well water tested positive for forever chemicals in homes near the Chemours plant, then the company picked up the tab. With government oversight, Chemours is working to keep PFAS from the air, water and ground. But for Kimberly Lee, it’s still a lot to deal with.

“And it’s just a shame. I hate it for these people. I really do.” Lee said.