County leader seeks masks for inmates after COVID-19 cases at Cumberland County Jail

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into the COVID-19 cases reported at the Cumberland County Detention Center — as a former inmate and a county commissioner now want all inmates to have masks.

As of right now, four detention center officers and one inmate have tested positive for the virus.

A man who doesn’t want to be identified says he had to hand over his mask while he was in jail over the weekend.

“No one has masks on in that place – no one – besides the staff,” the inmate said.

He says he tried using a towel as a mask, but wasn’t allowed. He says he didn’t feel safe.

“I couldn’t even wear my towel that I had to protect my face, I used it as a makeshift mask and they told me to remove it every time I left my cell, and they said if we didn’t feel safe to stay in our cells,” the inmate told CBS 17.

The sheriff’s office reported Friday that four detention center employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The man says when he was booked Saturday, he was told that no employees or inmates had tested positive.

Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans wants every inmate to have a mask.

“They are citizens that need to be taken care of as well,” Evans said.

Evans has been passing out masks to the homeless, and says he told Sheriff Ennis Wright weeks ago that he had masks available to give to the inmates if they needed them.

“He said they were taken care of,” Evans said. “I have full belief that the sheriff is doing the best that he possibly can, but if there is a problem with protecting our inmates, then we as Cumberland County commissioners, we have a problem and it needs to be addressed.”

Wright did not want to talk on camera for this story.

His office says inmates were told as soon as a positive test was confirmed.

They say inmates can’t wear towels around their face because they can’t be identified, and they don’t have masks because they can potentially use them to purposely try to spread the virus by coughing into them and passing around, or try to flood the cells with them by flushing them down toilets.

The people who tested positive are in quarantine, and the office is working with the health department on the contact tracing investigations.

The office says they’re taking all necessary precautions, including taking temperatures, restricting visitors, and encouraging inmates to tell them if they feel sick.

The office says there is a low risk to the rest of the inmates and staff, and pointed out that there have been more homicides in the county than COVID-19 related deaths.

