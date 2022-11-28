FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Parking could soon become a challenge to find at Cumberland County Courthouse. That’s because plans are in the works for a new event space in the area.

Cumberland County Commissioners on Monday approved the county manager’s recommendation to turn the parking lot in front of the Cumberland County Courthouse into a nearly $7 million event center.

The venue will be used for multi purposes including weddings and stage plays, among other entertainment events.

“We should be able to bring in plays from New York and acts from all over the country for our people right here,” said Glenn Adams, chair of Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.

“And hopefully be able to bring in some acts here that we haven’t had before, and we can stay here without going to Wake County or Mecklenburg, or Charlotte,” Adams added.

The multi-purpose event center will replace the Crown Complex Theater and Auditorium, which is not in compliance with the Americans Disability Act. The new facility could pose another problem for some people, as it will take up a portion of the county courthouse parking lot.

“We are not going to lose any spaces. If we do it’s going to be minimum as to parking downtown,” Adams said.

He said there is a free county lot about a block away from the courthouse and people can park in a church parking lot across the street that the county leases.

Commissioners approved an architect to design the center. Parking and the traffic flow will also be part of the design.

“Hiring the architect and now having the site allows us to move forward in terms of being able to have the drawings and the renderings of what this is going to look like,” Adams said.

While this will replace the theater and auditorium of the Crown, the coliseum still will remain open. The goal is to have the event center open sometime in 2025.