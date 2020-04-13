Couple among many in Fayetteville after trees fall on homes, cars during storms

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in Fayetteville woke up to trees on their homes Monday morning.

Kodey Singletary owns a tree service company.

He knows when storms roll through, he’ll usually be busy cleaning up the mess left behind.

He was working near Dunn Road on Monday.

“Had numerous calls about fallen trees and storm damage,” Singletary said. “Some parts of Fayetteville got hit worse than others, but we are doing what we can to help these folks.”

Natashia Bass was cleaning her house near Graham Road around 7:30 Monday morning when she heard a loud crash in the other room.

“I heard something like something fell and I heard glass break and that’s why I was like ‘what in the world was that,’ and that’s when I walked around and looked and said ‘oh my God the tree is through my house’,” Bass said.

Her husband Jermaine rushed home from work.

“You could stand here, cry and curse and do this do that, but at the end of the day you’re still looking at a tree on your house,” Jermaine Bass said.

Jermaine Bass works side jobs for a tree service company and he’s cleaned up plenty of damage for other people, but now he’s dealing with his own mess.

“I was laughing but I told the (insurance) adjuster I said ‘hey man I got my saws and stuff out back — I’ll go up there and start cutting it off now if you want’,” Bass said.

There’s also damage to their cars, but the couple and their dog Julius, all kept a good attitude about what happened.

“It’s just a matter of getting back in our home is the only thing going through my mind,” Jermaine Bass said.

“Yheah, the house can be replaced, I couldn’t,” Natashia said.

Fayetteville police say they had 22 calls for reports of downed trees.

