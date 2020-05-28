COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites added across North Carolina this week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are being added across North Carolina.

CVS is adding new testing sites to 55 pharmacies starting Friday.

This as the state is easing testing guidelines to make it easier for people to get tested.

In Lee County, the North Carolina National Guard is working with Piedmont Health to offer drive-thru testing at Deep River Elementary School this week.

“They know this stuff inside and out,” said Lt. Col. Bradley Merritt. “We’ve been able to adapt because our mission is so closely related to this that we are able to step right in.”

Merritt is part of the Hazardous Material Response Team. They tested more than 400 people in Lee County this week.

He says the swab tests take about three minutes to finish, and as that happens, the soldiers help ease any anxiety people are feeling.

“They’re actually talking to the patient, calming them down,” Merritt said. “These guys are awesome, I have some of the most professional guys in the National Guard.”

Misty Drake with Piedmont Health says they saw a need to test more people in Sanford as more than 370 Lee County residents have tested positive for the virus.

“We really said hey we need to get some boots on the ground to be able to bring some testing closer to the larger community,” Drake said. “People need to know their status, they need to know what they’ve been exposed to, they need to know how to prevent and mitigate exposure.”