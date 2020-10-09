COVID-19 treatment given to Trump now part of research study in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The same COVID-19 treatment given to President Donald Trump is now part of a research study getting started in Fayetteville.

Researchers at the Carolina Institute of Health are looking for people who live with someone who has COVID-19 to enroll in a Regeneron study.

Regeneron is a cocktail of antibodies being used to help treat people with COVID-19.

While they’re researching treatment options, they also continue enrolling for vaccine trials.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center Dr. Judith Borger is the lead investigator working on the COVID-19 research trials.

“I love helping the individual patient but at the same time to be able to help on this global scale, on this bigger scale to really make an impact is very fulfilling, it’s incredible and it’s what keeps me working so hard on these trials,” Borger said.

Borger says it’s a competitive process, and they’re picked partly because they’ve been successful in other vaccine trials, and Fayetteville’s diverse population.

“The goal is to have a really diverse population in these trials because we want to make sure to develop a vaccine that works for everybody,” Borger said.

They’re looking for about 2,500 more participants to enroll, especially those with pre-existing conditions, people working essential jobs, and minority populations.

“Unfortunately those have been the most severely effected by COVID-19,” Borger said.

Volunteer participants Ginny Capiot and Sarah Macklin are part of the two year COVID vaccine trial.

“Any small part that I can play in making life return back to normal, I’m anxious to be a part of,” Capiot said.

“I want to make a difference, Macklin said. “If you can help, help.”

For more information about the COVID research, call the Carolina Institute of Health at (910) 302-8151.