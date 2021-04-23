COVID-19 vaccine demand drops in Cumberland County; officials hold off request for new doses from state

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Health care providers in Cumberland County say there continues to be low turnout at COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

At Friday’s clinic at the Cumberland County Expo Center, the county says only about 25 percent of vaccine appointments were filled.

“Right now it’s not a supply issue, it’s a demand issue,” said Cumberland County Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green.

Officials said the drop in demand appears to also be happening elsewhere.

“Huge decline across entire state in demand, which is concerning,” said Chris Tart, vice president of professional services for Cape Fear Valley Health. “Everybody was begging for doses because we had all this demand, and now it’s more there is a surplus throughout the state.”

Dr. Green says the vaccination rate for the 18 to 24 age group in Cumberland County is less than 8 percent.

The rate is about 14 percent for adults 25 to 49.

“We have definitely seen that drop-off in demand, and we need people to come out because we’ve got staff ready and waiting to get that needle in the arm,” Dr. Green said.

She encourages young adults to get answers to vaccine questions directly from health experts.

“Questions are good, we want you to ask questions, we just want you to get that information from a credible source,” Dr. Green said.

Because of low demand, both the health department and Cape Fear Valley Health didn’t request new doses from the state for next week.

Next week makes the third week in a row the health care system didn’t ask for more doses.

“It has really slowed down tremendously over the last month,” Tart said. “We need more folks to roll their sleeves up, especially the younger generation.”