COVID-19 vaccine site for those with high risk medical conditions planned at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting Tuesday military members, spouses and children who are 16 and older with a high risk medical condition, will be able to get the COVID vaccine at Fort Bragg.

Every day up to 1,500 people are vaccinated at the two existing clinics on post, says Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Col. Scott Pence.

There is a drive-through clinic at Womack Army Medical Center, and a clinic at the Sports USA facility.

Fort Bragg Spc. Victor Valencia said he wants to be an example for others in his unit to get vaccinated.

“My duty and my responsibility to do this to prevent the spread,” Valencia said. “It has caused a lot of heartache and people have suffered a lot because of it, and I think I speak for everybody when I say it’s time to put this to an end.”

Fort Bragg is currently vaccinating medical personnel, first responders, military beneficiaries 65 and older, civilian contractors including teachers and food service employees, and any mission essential personnel.

“People who have daily contact with people, we want to make sure are vaccinated first,” Pence said.

Pence says they are following federal guidelines on which groups to vaccinate first.

The military is encouraging people to get vaccinated on a voluntary basis. It is not mandatory.

“The more people who get the vaccine, the sooner we can get to some sense of normalcy,” Pence said.

The federal government allocates the number of doses that Fort Bragg receives each week.

Col. Pence says so far the supply has been meeting the demand.

“We receive a good amount of viles and dosages, and then make sure we have enough people to receive them.”

People who are eligible will get an automated phone call letting them know the day, time and location where they can get vaccinated.

They are able to reschedule if needed.

Military spouse Tandra Dennis says she received a phone call Sunday and came Monday to get vaccinated

“Just trying to do the right thing,” Dennis said. “I have a small business and I really can’t afford to get sick or get anybody else sick.”