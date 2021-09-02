COVID pushes classes remote, cancels football games within Cumberland County Schools district

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Students are back to online learning just weeks after starting in-person learning again at one school in Cumberland County.

Beaver Dam Elementary School will be entirely remote through at least the end of next week as too many teachers are sick with COVID-19.

The Cumberland County School District said they will then re-evaluate to see if it’s safe to bring them back to in-person learning.

“Every decision we make, we are consulting with the experts, the health officials,” said Lindsay Whitley with the Cumberland County School District.

Beaver Dam is not the only school in the area being affected by COVID cases.

The Cumberland County School district also identified COVID clusters within the football teams at both Jack Britt and Cape Fear high schools.

They canceled practices and games as everyone recovers and quarantines.

“Of course, there was disappointment. We know how important Friday Night Lights can be, but at the same time, our top priority is the safety of our students and staff and our families,” said Whitley. “It was a difficult decision to make, but it was the right decision.”

He said they are treating schools on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re really trying hard to keep our schools open for in-person learning. However, we won’t hesitate to transition to remote learning if needed,” said Whitley.

The district’s not currently tracking how many staff members are vaccinated but encouraging everyone to get their shot.

“Other districts have required it. Is that something you all would consider?” asked CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman.

“Possibly,” answered Whitley. “I wouldn’t take that off the table at some point, but I will say right now it’s not a requirement, it’s a recommendation.”

They are working closely with the health department and still doing contact tracing for all the cases at the elementary school and at the high schools.