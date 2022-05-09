FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — There was no one waiting in line today for COVID-19 testing outside of Cumberland County Department of Public Health. Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. the staff tested less than 20 people at the drive-thru site.

Health leaders say the demand for testing and vaccination has dropped significantly compared to the winter holiday season.

“People are utilizing at-home tests much more than they were in the fall. So, we are not capturing every single case that we have anymore,” Dr. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County Public Health Director said.

She said North Carolina is starting to see a slight increase in COVID cases. Green said it is consistent with what is going on across the country.

The increase, she said, comes as no surprise as many people return to pre-pandemic behavior like traveling and public health measures are more relaxed.

“Which is why you’ve seen our public health officials say although we are shifting into this new phase of the pandemic it’s still important to do things like getting vaccinated and getting tested if you’re sick,” Dr. Green said.

Cases at Cumberland County Schools are starting to spike once again. At the beginning of April, there were 18 cases and by the end of the month, that number more than doubled.

“We are at this phase of the pandemic where we have to think about all those factors in terms of wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and getting boosted,” Green said.

As cases rise, health leaders are optimistic hospital rates will remain under control.