RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.

The southbound part of the interstate is closed at Exit 56 (I-95/U.S. 301) near Eastover, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to use the following detour:

Exit 56 to U.S. 301 South. Continue on 301 then turn left onto N.C. 24 East. Continue on N.C. 24 then merge right to return to I-95 South.

The road is expected to reopen before 6:30 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.