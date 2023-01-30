FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday night.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Skibo Road, according to a Fayetteville police news release.

Skibo Road from Campground Road to Red Tip Road was closed until 10:55 p.m. because of the crash, police said.

The lieutenant on scene said a person was struck by a car on the road.

The victim was crossing the road when the incident happened, police said. He was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

Photos from the scene by CBS 17 showed police blocking the road. A white car was also seen nearby with major damage to the front windshield.

“Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit are investigating the incident,” the news release said.

No other information was released by police.