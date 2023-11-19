FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck in Fayetteville damaged three utility poles Saturday night and led to a power outage in the area, police said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:57 p.m. on Robeson Street at Italy Street. Two people were injured, but their conditions were not disclosed.

The crash caused damage to three “high power poles,” police said, and powerlines were “in the roadway.”

A photo from the scene released by the department shows the top half of a utility pole broken off from the bottom half and dangling in the air, held up by the power lines connecting it to nearby poles.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

The Fayetteville Public Works Commission was called to the scene, and the road was closed to motorists. Police confirmed there was a power outage, but it is unknown how long the area was without electricity.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Robeson Street was back open before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.