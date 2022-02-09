Crash outside Fayetteville shuts down one lane of I-95 south

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes of Interstate 95 southbound near Fayetteville are closed Wednesday morning due to a crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to the NCDOT, a crash occurred on I-95 south near Long Branch Road (Exit 71) around 5:15 a.m.

The wreck shut down all lanes of the interstate in the area. Around 7 a.m., the left lane reopened, according to the NCDOT.

State highway patrol officials confirmed that the lanes were blocked and that troopers were on the scene working to determine what happened.

There is currently no word regarding any injuries or fatalities and it’s not clear at this time what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

According to the NCDOT, drivers should use Exit 71 to Long Branch Road and turn right onto Long Branch Road. Once on the road, motorists should continue until reaching U.S. 301 south where they will need to turn left. Once on U.S. 301 south, drivers should then turn left onto N.C. 82 east and then turn right to return to I-95 south.

The road is expected to fully reopen by 9 a.m., the NCDOT said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.