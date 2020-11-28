Crash shuts down all lanes of I-95 north in Cumberland County

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– All lanes of I-95 north are shut down due to a crash.

The crash happened Saturday around 8:20 a.m. at Exit 65 (NC-82) near Fayetteville, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

There is a detour in place for people traveling in that area:

Travelers must take Exit 65 (NC-82) and turn left.  Continue on NC-82 to US-301 and turn right.  Continue on US-301 North to US-421 South and turn right.  Continue on US-421 to re-access I-95 at Exit 73.

According to NCDOT, the road is expected to be shut down until around 11:30 a.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar