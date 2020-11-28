Crash shuts down all lanes of I-95 north in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– All lanes of I-95 north are shut down due to a crash.

The crash happened Saturday around 8:20 a.m. at Exit 65 (NC-82) near Fayetteville, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

There is a detour in place for people traveling in that area:

Travelers must take Exit 65 (NC-82) and turn left. Continue on NC-82 to US-301 and turn right. Continue on US-301 North to US-421 South and turn right. Continue on US-421 to re-access I-95 at Exit 73.

According to NCDOT, the road is expected to be shut down until around 11:30 a.m.