Crash takes out power pole in Fayetteville, resulting in major road closure

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash that took out power lines caused a major road closure in Fayetteville late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. along the 6100 block of Ramsey Street. A utility pole was hit, causing the power lines to come down across the roadway, a news release said.

Officers closed off all outbound lanes of Ramsey Street and all but one of the inbound lanes. Traffic is being redirected down Stacy Weaver Drive and Interstate 295. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

PWC crews are working to repair the utility pole.

