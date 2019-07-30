1  of  2
Crews battle major fire at Fayetteville home

(Courtesy of Fayetteville Fire/Emergency Management)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire summoned a large response and caused roughly $75,000 in damages to a Fayetteville home Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

The fire happened around 1 p.m. along the 2300 block of Foster Gwin Lane in the Beacon Hill subdivision.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find “heavy smoke and fire showing from the exterior,” the report said.

Crews battled the blaze, then tried to conduct a primary search of the structure, but were forced to exit due to fire conditions, the report said.

Officials on scene said there were no injuries.

No further information was available.

