Crews begin preparations for ‘Black Lives Matter’ painting at Fayetteville’s Market House

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews in Fayetteville Friday morning were preparing the first steps ahead of painting phrases against racism and in support of Black lives around the city’s Market House.

The phrases “End Racism Now” and “Black Lives Do Matter” will be going up around the city’s well-known Market House building.

Special coverage: George Floyd protests

The first step is for contractors to paint the area black to enhance the yellow paint that will be coming. Crews are expected to be painting from around 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today.

On Monday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., traffic cones and caution signs will be put up and artists will paint an outline of the letters around the Market House.

On Tuesday, they will fill in the letters with yellow paint. The community is invited to watch from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to the words, the community is also invited to paint a mural on a plywood board that will be set up near Gillespie Street.

The future of the Market House is up in the air after Mayor Mitch Colvin said he wants the city to remove all affiliation with the building due to its racist history and Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said the building should be torn down with city council’s approval.