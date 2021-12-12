Crews extinguish small fire inside Cumberland County Board of Education building

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville fire crews extinguished a small fire inside the Cumberland County Board of Education building Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The call went out just before 5 p.m. at 2465 Gillespie St., according to a news release from the Fayetteville fire department.

A fire alarm was activated in the building, the news release said. Crews found no one inside and the doors were locked.

Firefighters then “found smoke-stained windows with blinds that appeared to have suffered heat damage.”

More units were sent after that.

“Crews made entry to the building and found a small fire in one of the rooms that was contained to a small aquarium,” the news release said.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the building was ventilated to remove smoke.

There was no fire damage, but some areas of the building had smoke damage, officials said.

No one was injured.