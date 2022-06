FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews with the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday morning in downtown Fayetteville.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the area of 100 Hay Street.

(Source: Fayetteville Fire Department)

The Fayetteville Police Department also responded to the scene to help direct traffic.

As of about 6:50 a.m., officials say units were still on scene and multiple access points to the downtown area were closed.

They advise drivers in the area to allow for extra travel time.