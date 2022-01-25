Crews respond to 2 Fayetteville fires Monday just hours apart

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to two separate fires on Monday approximately three hours apart.

The first, an apartment fire at approximately 10:20 a.m., and the second, a hotel fire, at approximately 1:27 p.m.

The mid-morning fire sent the fire department to the 400-block of Johnson Street where fire was visible from a duplex apartment building, a news release said. The first unit on-scene dispatched for assistance due to the severity of the flames.

The news release said an investigation into what caused the fire was able to begin, but CBS 17 has not received any additional updates as of Tuesday morning.

Additionally, the second fire, at the Homewood Suites in the 4000-block of Legend Avenue occurred in a first-floor laundry room, a news release said.

However, the call was then upgraded eventually leading to the evacuation of occupants due to an unidentified source of smoke.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fires has not been reported to CBS 17 as of Tuesday morning.