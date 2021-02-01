Fire causes heavy damage to church in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire damaged a church in Fayetteville Monday afternoon.

The blaze was reported just after 12:50 p.m. at United Gospel Fellowship at 505 Deep Creek Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

“The first arriving unit on scene reported heavy smoke showing from a three story church,” the news release said.

Photos from fire crews showed smoke coming from the roof area of the church.

“I came and I’m like ’40 years going up in smoke’ — that’s what was on my mind,” said senior pastor J.V. Porter.

After the fire, damage could be seen to the outside of the structure.

“It was really heart touching to see the church. We’ve never had an incident or situation like this before,” Porter said.

There was no word about injuries or what caused the fire.