Crews respond to fire at Fayetteville Dollar General

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville fire crews extinguished a blaze at a Dollar General store on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported at 7:50 p.m. at the store at 8150 Cliffdale Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

As crews arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from the side of the building. More firefighters were then called to the scene.

“Crews made an aggressive offensive fire attack and quickly brought the fire under control,” the release said.

The blaze was mainly on the exterior of the Dollar General, but also extended into the building, officials said.

No one was injured.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

