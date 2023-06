FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters were sent in response to a fire that broke out at an engine repair shop in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the report of a fire at 5:45 p.m. at Jones Small Engine Repair located at 4800 Bragg Blvd.

The Fayetteville Fire Department told CBS 17 that no injuries were reported.

Authorities say the building is approximately a $100,000 loss.

The investigation determined the fire was accidental, officials say.