Crews searching for person in Cape Fear River in Fayetteville after abandoned boat found

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews from numerous agencies are searching for a missing boater in the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, the Fayetteville Fire Department said.

The call came in around 2:46 p.m. after a boater on the river reported seeing a boat abandoned on the water about 100 yards away from the Person Street boat ramp, fire officials said.

A truck with a boat trailer was still on the ramp with its engine still running.

Crews from the Fayetteville fire and police departments are joined by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. They’re using drones and have two dive teams.

In total, there are about 30 people working on the search, fire officials said.

