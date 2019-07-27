Crews suspend search for missing Cape Fear River boater

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After hours of searching for a boater who went missing on the Cape Fear River, search and rescue crews have suspended the search.

The call came in around 2:46 p.m. after a boater on the river reported seeing a boat abandoned on the water about 100 yards away from the Person Street boat ramp, fire officials said.

Fayetteville police say a 60-year-old man tried to get his boat in the water when it began drifting away from him. He then attempted to get in the boat as it drifted away, causing him to go in the water after the boat.

“The call came from someone seeing the boater back his boat off the rap. The boat then hit a drift, making the boater to go in the water after it,” said TJ McLamb, Fayetteville Fire Marshal.

Officials tell CBS 17 that the search will continue Saturday.

