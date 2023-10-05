FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say that a Crime Stoppers tip that a residence was being used to sell and distribute drugs led to an investigation and the arrest of two suspects.

On Sept. 26, Fayetteville detectives with the assistance of the Hope Mills Police Department began an investigation into a residence in the 5100 block of North Sumac Drive.

A search warrant led to the seizure of:

136 grams of fentanyl.

3.5 grams of cocaine.

One .223-caliber rifle

One 9-mm handgun

(Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

31-year-old Gary White and 24-year-old Julius Wickert were arrested.

White has been charged with possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling. He received a $193,000 secured bond.

Wickert was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, and maintaining a dwelling. He received a $150,000 secured bond.

If you have concerns about suspicious activity in your community, anonymous tips can be

submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-

8477.