FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services will be waiving its adoption fee for all pets from June 13-18.

The $100 adoption fee for dogs, and the $70 fee for cats will be waived.

“Animal Services periodically will request to waive adoptions fees from the County Manager for a variety of reasons,” Animal Services Director Elaine Smith said. “We had remarkable success in May when we waived adoption fees ahead of the first phase of a state mandated floor resurfacing project.”

Dozens of dogs were at risk of being euthanized at Cumberland County Animal Services in early May after the state mandated it to resurface the floors in large dog kennels.

The adoption center most recently waived fees May 16-21 for dogs, cats and rabbits. At that time CCAS said it needed homes for 30 large dogs. In Wednesday’s release it did not give a specific number of animals who needed homes or why the waived fees were enacted.

Additionally, all adopted pets will be vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered.