FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County government and the City of Fayetteville are holding four meetings across May and June that are open to the public in hopes of receiving their input on how to properly spend almost $19 million in opioid settlement funds, county commission said Monday.

“Cumberland County Government is estimated to receive $16,984,644 over an 18-year period (2022-2038) (and) The City of Fayetteville is estimated to receive $1,994,964 during the same 18-year period,” the Cumberland County City Commission said in a news release.

In July 2021, Attorney General Josh Stein announced that Fayetteville would receive the money to help the community that is currently being harmed by the opioid epidemic. The entire state of North Carolina joined his agreement, the release said.

“A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the State and local government directs how opioid settlement funds are distributed in our state,” the release said. “These potential settlements and resolutions could bring as much as $850,000 to North Carolina over an 18-year period to support state and local efforts to address the epidemic.”

The four meeting dates are as follows:

Tuesday, May 24, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Headquarters Library Pate Room

Tuesday, June 7, from 5:30-7 p.m. in Hope Mills Library

Tuesday, June 14, from 5:30-7 p.m. in Spring Lake Library

Wednesday, June 22, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Eastover Civic Center

More information about the Opioid Settlement Fund can be found here, as well as information on how to find help if you are struggling with opioids can be found here.